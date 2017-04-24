April 24 Amgen Inc:

* Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine

* Says co, Novartis agreed to combine capabilities to co-commercialize erenumab in U.S.; Amgen retains exclusive commercialization rights in Japan

* Says Novartis gains exclusive rights to commercialize erenumab in Canada, retains existing commercialization rights in rest of the world

* Says co will receive milestone payments from Novartis expected to begin in 2017; Novartis will share u.s. Commercialization costs with Amgen

* Says co will book sales of erenumab in the U.S., and will pay a royalty to Novartis on net sales in the u.s.

* Says Novartis to book sales in rest of the world (excluding Japan), to pay co royalties on net sales in those countries; co to book sales in Japan

* Says Novartis will assume agreed upon remaining global development costs up to a cap and share global development costs thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: