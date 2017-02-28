WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Amgen Inc :
* Announces positive results from planned overall survival analysis of phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR trial
* Says study met the key secondary endpoint of OS
* Says phase 3 head-to-head trial showed Kyprolis significantly improved OS versus Velcade in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients
* Says adverse events observed in the updated analysis consistent with those previously reported for ENDEAVOR
* Says plans to submit results to regulatory agencies worldwide to support potential label update to ENDEAVOR study results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.