BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Inovalon Holdings Inc
* Amgen enters into agreement with Inovalon and Avalere to engage value-based contracting opportunities
* Inovalon Holdings Inc - agreement will focus specifically on Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)
* Inovalon Holdings - Co, Avalere Health will deploy data, analytics capabilities with OBCS to support development of obcs based on value of Amgen's products
* Inovalon Holdings - co, Avalere Health, an Inovalon Company, will deploy data, to support further development of OBCS based on value of Amgen's products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results