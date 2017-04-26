April 26 Amgen Inc

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.79

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.15

* Q1 revenue down 1 percent to $5.46 billion

* Says 2017 earnings per share guidance increased to $10.64-$11.32 on GAAP basis, and $12.00-$12.60 on non-GAAP basis

* Says 2017 total revenue guidance unchanged at $22.3 billion to $23.1 billion

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures to be about $700 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.00, revenue view $5.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $12.35, revenue view $23.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: