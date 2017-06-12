June 12 Amgen Inc

* Amgen's multiple Myeloma treatment, Kyprolis® (Carfilzomib), in combination with Dexamethasone, receives NICE recommendation for use at first relapse

* NICE has published its FAD recommending Carfilzomib in combination with Dexamethasone as an option for treating adults with relapsed multiple Myeloma