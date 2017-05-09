AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Amicus Therapeutics Inc:
* Amicus Therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results and corporate updates
* Q1 loss per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - total product revenue in q1 2017 approximately $4.2 million, sequential increase of 50pct over total product revenue of $2.8 million in Q4 2016
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - continues to expect full-year 2017 net operating cash spend of between $175 million to $200 million
* Amicus Therapeutics sees FY 2017 total net cash spend (including third-party milestone payments and capital expenditures) of between $200 million and $225 million
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $279.8 million at march 31, 2017
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - current cash position is anticipated to fund ongoing operations into second half of 2018
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- phase 3 EB topline data on track for 3Q17; additional important phase 1/2 pompe clinical data expected in 2Q17 and 3Q17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: