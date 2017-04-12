BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Alcobra Ltd
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, responded to Alcobra’S letter dated April 5, rejecting reasoning for not convening extraordinary general meeting
* Amir Efrati says reports 16.8 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of April 12
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer