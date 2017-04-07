BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $460.4 mln multifamily K-deal, K-L01 certificates
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01
April 7 Amira Nature Foods Ltd:
* Reached a settlement in its lawsuit it filed against a short-selling firm, related entities and individuals - SEC filing
* Financial terms of the settlement have not been disclosed - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2oMNnNa Further company coverage:
* Bombardier delivers the first CS300 aircraft to C Series launch operator SWISS