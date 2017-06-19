WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Amkor Technology Inc:
* Amkor Technology announces notice of partial redemption of 6.625% senior notes due 2021
* Has issued a notice for redemption of $200 million of outstanding $400 million of company's 6.625% senior notes due 2021
* Amkor Technology Inc - expects to record a one-time charge in q3 of 2017 of approximately $4.4 million for early extinguishment of debt
* Amkor Technology - redemption price will be 101.656% of principal amount of notes, or $1,016.56 per $1,000.00 principal amount thereof, paid in cash
* Amkor Technology Inc- company plans to fund redemption of notes with cash on hand
* It is estimated that redemption would result in potential annualized interest savings of approximately $13.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.