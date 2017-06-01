BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 6 bln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage:
June 1 AMMB Holdings Bhd:
* Receives approval from Bank Negara Malaysia for AMMB to commence negotiations with RHB Bank Berhad for a possible merger of their businesses
* Transaction will effectively be an all shares merger
* Both parties have entered into exclusivity agreement to negotiate and finalise terms of proposed merger
* The exclusivity agreement will expire on 30 august 2017
* RHB Bank and AMMB Shares will resume trading on Bursa Malaysia on 2 June 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2qDPGns] Further company coverage:
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to their regional adversary Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.