GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 AMN Healthcare Services Inc
* AMN Healthcare announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 revenue $495 million versus i/b/e/s view $493.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* AMN Healthcare Services Inc sees second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenue $486 million - $492 million
* Q2 revenue view $494.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AMN Healthcare Services Inc sees second-quarter 2017 outlook consolidated revenue $486 million - $492 million
* AMN Healthcare Services Inc sees second-quarter 2017 gross margin 32.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.