BRIEF-Quidel receives FDA clearance and CLIA waiver
Quidel receives FDA clearance and CLIA waiver for its point-of-care sofia 2 instrument for use with sofia respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) assay
June 27 AMOEBA SA:
* AMOEBA AND VISCUS BIOLOGICS ANNOUNCE COMMON PROGRAM TO TREAT MULTI-RESISTANT BACTERIA
* SAYS PROGRAM IS FOR MULTI-RESISTANT BACTERIA IN HUMAN WOUNDS
PROJECT TARGETS THE UNITED STATES MARKET AS A FIRST INSTANCE
* Walgreens and Labcorp collaborate to bring patient service centers for laboratory testing to select Walgreens stores