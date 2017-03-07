March 7 Ampco-pittsburgh Corp

* Ampco-Pittsburgh corp- on march 2, 2017, co and units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement dated may 20, 2016

* Ampco-Pittsburgh corp -credit agreement amended to reduce european sublimit from $25 million to $15 million and add a canadian sublimit of $15 million