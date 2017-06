June 12 AMPER SA:

* SAYS CONTRIBUTED THE AMOUNT OF 1.4 MILLION EUROS TO NERVION, S.L.

* TO ACQUIRE A 78.38 PERCENT STAKE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF NERVION

* NERVION TO IMMEDIATELY CARRY OUT A CAPITAL INCREASE IN ORDER TO CAPITALIZE THE TOTAL AMOUNT CONTRIBUTED BY AMPER

* SAYS NERVION WILL CONTRIBUTE SALES AND EBITDA OF ABOUT 100 AND 5 MILLION EUROS RESPECTIVELY A YEAR, WITHOUT CONSIDERING POTENTIAL SYNERGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)