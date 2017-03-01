BRIEF-Digimatic Group posts FY net profit attributable S$1.1 million
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
March 1 Amper SA:
* FY net loss 2.7 million euros ($2.9 million) versus profit 90.0 million euros year ago
* FY net sales 35.6 million euros versus 39.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9487 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.