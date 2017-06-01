BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 1 AMPER SA:
* ITS UNIT RENEWS CONTRACT FOR MAINTENANCE OF IBERIA'S TETRA NETWORK AT MADRID AIRPORT FOR THREE YEARS Source text: bit.ly/2sgJn6s
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22