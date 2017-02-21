BRIEF-Nanotech Security qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 21 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - CRL identifies issues including user human factors study, device evaluation, and other items that need to be addressed
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - Will continue to offer Naloxone in pre-filled syringes while we pursue NDA for Intranasal Naloxone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* "good progress is being made" in talks between cn rail and conductors' union, says source close to negotiations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: