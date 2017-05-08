BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $56.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.2 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals - a decrease in production at ims facility resulted in a sales order backlog of approximately $8.0 million as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.