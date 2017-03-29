BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Amphenol Corp:
* Amphenol corporation announces pricing of $750 million of senior notes
* Amphenol Corp - 2024 notes are being issued at a price equal to 99.888% of their face value
* Amphenol Corp - 2020 notes are being issued at a price equal to 99.922% of their face value
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results