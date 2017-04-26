BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Amphenol Corp:
* Amphenol Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 sales $1.56 billion versus $1.451 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.70 to $0.72
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.91 to $2.97
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion
* Sees FY 2017 sales $6.405 billion to $6.525 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.92, revenue view $6.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results