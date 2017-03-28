UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals amends warrant agreement
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals- entered into waiver, consent letter agreement with CVI Investments amending terms of warrants previously issued to CVI on Sept. 1, 2016
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc - under waiver and consent agreement, CVI waived right to have its warrant exercise price reduced
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc - Under agreement, number of Ampio shares of common stock underlying warrant increased in event company secures any financing
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals- in return, co agreed to reduce exercise price of original warrants from $1.00 per share to $0.40 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.