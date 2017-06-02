June 2 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc announces pricing of registered direct offering

* Entered securities purchase deal with investors for sale of about $6.3 million shares, warrants to purchase shares with exercise price $0.76 per share

* Deal ‍to purchase shares of common stock with an exercise price of $0.76 per share, at a combined purchase price of $0.60 per shr​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)