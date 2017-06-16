BRIEF-Li Kang Biomedical to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
June 16 Amplefield Limited:
* Entry into an agreement for additional subscription of new shares in Citybuilders Pte Ltd
* Entered into share subscription agreement with Regional Connexion Limited And Citybuilders Pte Ltd
* Co will subscribe for 76.5 million new ordinary shares in cbs for a sum of S$15.3 million
* Proposed CBS subscription not expected to have material impact on EPS of group for current FY ending 30 Sept 2017
* Under the agreement, co will provide additional funding of S$15.0 million by way of a shareholder's loan to CBS
* CBS has undertaken to repay shareholder's loan of s$19.8mln extended by rcl within 18 months from completion of agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RAISES PLACEMENT PRICE OF NEW SHARES IN CAPITAL INCREASE TO 2.00 EUROS FROM 1.80 EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)