BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 25 Amplefield Limited:
* Proposes disposal of investment properties in state of Johor, Malaysia
* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreements with URC Snack Foods (Malaysia) SDN Bhd for sale of company's 3 lots of land
* Says sale consideration for property is 12.8 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.