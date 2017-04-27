April 27 Amplifon SpA:

* Q1 net profit EUR 12.8 million ($13.95 million) versus EUR 8.6 million year ago

* Q1 revenue EUR 296.1 million versus EUR 254.5 million year ago

* For the rest of 2017, the company expects the favorable trend in revenues to continue, outpacing the market

* For the rest of 2017, the company also expects profitability to improve with respect to the prior year

* The company reiterates its complete confidence in the ability to implement and execute the strategic guidelines announced previously, as well as achieve its medium-long-term targets