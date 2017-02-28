Feb 28 Amplifon SpA:

* Q4 net profit 24.3 million euros ($25.74 million) versus 21.5 million euros a year ago

* Q4 revenue 329.2 million euros versus 300.2 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.07 euro per share

* Proposed dividend is 62.8 pct higher than the previous year

* Remains confident about its ability to implement the strategic guidelines announced in March 2016 and achieve the medium-term targets set in the plan