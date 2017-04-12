BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Amplify Snack Brands Inc:
* Amplify Snack Brands Inc says filed federal trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit on Snyders-Lance
* Amplify Snack Brands -filed lawsuit to halt Snyders-Lance's deceptive use & importation of popcorn products copying co's Skinnypop popcorn trademark
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results