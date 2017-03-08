UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 Amplify Snack Brands Inc:
* Amplify Snack Brands Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $403.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 sales $88.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 to $0.51
* Sees FY 2017 sales $404 million to $420 million
* Amplify Snack Brands Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $103 million to $111 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.