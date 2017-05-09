May 9 Amplify Snack Brands Inc
* Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. reports first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 sales $87.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 net sales of $404 million to $420 million
* For full year 2017 company reiterated its financial
guidance for net sales and adjusted EBITDA
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.42 to $0.50
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $404.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amplify Snack Brands - Continues to expect to generate
about 45% of its annual 2017 net sales in first half of 2017 and
55% in second half of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: