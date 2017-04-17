BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces positive feedback from FDA on phase 2 development proposal
* AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp - begins formal review of strategic options
* AmpliPhi Biosciences - FDA provided positive feedback on development proposal to commence phase 2 trial with proprietary Bacteriophage cocktail ab-sa01
* AmpliPhi biosciences - company has retained H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC to advise co and its board of directors in review of strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.