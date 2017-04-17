April 17 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp

* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces positive feedback from FDA on phase 2 development proposal

* AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp - begins formal review of strategic options

* AmpliPhi Biosciences - FDA provided positive feedback on development proposal to commence phase 2 trial with proprietary Bacteriophage cocktail ab-sa01

* AmpliPhi biosciences - company has retained H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC to advise co and its board of directors in review of strategic alternatives