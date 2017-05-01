BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 1 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp
* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - Ampliphi had cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 million as of March 31, 2017
* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - filed its Australian tax return and now expects receipt of a $1.8 million tax incentive payment early in Q3 of 2017
* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - has made operational changes that are expected to reduce cash expenditures in 2017
* Ampliphi - expects to provide personalized phage therapies to patients suffering from multidrug-resistant infections who have failed prior therapies
* Ampliphi - also seeking to advance chronic rhinosinusitis, preclinical cystic fibrosis programs through partnerships, non-dilutive funding
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results