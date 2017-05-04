GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Amrep Corp
* Amrep Corp - Unit Palm Coast Data entered into settlement agreement and mutual general release with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
* Amrep Corp - Pursuant to settlement deal, PCD agreed to pay the state of Florida $1.8 million, award agreement was terminated
* Amrep Corp - Entered into guaranty agreement with state of Florida, guaranteed payment by PCD of amounts due to state of Florida under settlement deal Source text: [bit.ly/2p2z0W9] Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.