BRIEF-Jakks announces retirement of $12.0 mln of 2018 convertible senior notes
May 16 AMREST HOLDINGS SE:
* ACQUIRES 100% SHARES OF PIZZA TOPCO FRANCE SAS AND CHANGES NAME OF PIZZA TOPCO INTO AMREST TOPCO FRANCE SAS
* PURCHASE PRICE AT DAY OF CLOSING OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTED TO EUR 12.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* KESKO TO SELL INDOOR GROUP OY, RESPONSIBLE FOR ASKO AND SOTKA