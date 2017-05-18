European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy, mining stocks
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
May 18 Amrest Holdings SE
* Q1 NET PROFIT 20.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 39.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 1.15 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 858.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 40.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 55.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* GIMV ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT NO LONGER DETAINED SHARES IN GREENYARD. AS A RESULT, GREENYARD'S FREE FLOAT INCREASES MATERIALLY TO 38,5%