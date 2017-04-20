BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder to raise offer price in voluntary buyout -CTK
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
April 20 Amrest Holdings SE:
* Preliminary sales generated by Amrest group in Q1 amounted to 1.15 billion zlotys ($289.94 million) which was a 33.7 pct increase compared to the corresponding period of 2016
* Growth of group's revenues in Q1 was supported by the consolidation of the results of Starbucks chain in Germany acquired on May 23, 2016, and 15 KFC restaurants taken over in Germany on March 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9663 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 26 The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states.