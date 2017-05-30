May 30 AMREST HOLDINGS SE

* ‍SIGNS AMENDMENT TO BINDING HEAD OF TERMS (HOT) BETWEEN AMREST, YUM RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDING, LTD AND PIZZA HUT DELIVERY GERMANY GMBH​

* ‍EXTENDS TERM OF HOT AND PERIOD IN WHICH AGREEMENTS FOR ACQUISITION OF EQUITY BUSINESS FROM PH DELIVERY, MASTER FRANCHISE DEAL WITH YRIHL SHALL BE EXECUTED TO JULY 31​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)