EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 30 AMREST HOLDINGS SE
* SIGNS AMENDMENT TO BINDING HEAD OF TERMS (HOT) BETWEEN AMREST, YUM RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDING, LTD AND PIZZA HUT DELIVERY GERMANY GMBH
* EXTENDS TERM OF HOT AND PERIOD IN WHICH AGREEMENTS FOR ACQUISITION OF EQUITY BUSINESS FROM PH DELIVERY, MASTER FRANCHISE DEAL WITH YRIHL SHALL BE EXECUTED TO JULY 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.