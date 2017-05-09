AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Albany Molecular Research Inc:
* Albany Molecular Research Inc - company confirms 2017 financial guidance
* Amri announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue rose 55 percent to $163.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $720.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources