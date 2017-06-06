New token sale for blockchain-based currency EOS to launch on Monday
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.
June 6 Albany Molecular Research Inc
* AMRI signs definitive agreement to be acquired by the Carlyle Group and GTCR for $21.75 per share in cash
* Deal for $21.75 per share in cash.
* Transaction will be financed through a combination of debt and equity financing
* Agreement was unanimously approved by AMRI's board of directors which has recommended that shareholders vote in favor of transaction
* There is no financing condition to obligations of equity sponsors to consummate transaction
* Carlyle and GTCR have received debt financing commitments to finance transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.