BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 9 AMS AG
* ANNOUNCES AN UPDATED DIVIDEND POLICY FROM FISCAL YEAR 2017 ONWARD
* FUTURE DIVIDENDS SHALL INCREASE IF NET RESULT OF COMPANY INCREASES IN FUTURE WHILE ANY FUTURE DIVIDEND SHALL AT LEAST EQUAL DIVIDEND AMOUNT OF RELATED YEAR BEFORE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29