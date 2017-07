July 20 (Reuters) - AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES NV:

* Increased Net Profit to € 17.4 Million for h1 2017

* H1 SALES: EUR 354.2 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR 341.8 MILLION, +4%)

* H1 NET PROFIT: € 17.4 MILLION (H1 2016: € 17.2 MILLION, +1%)

* h1 Ebitda: € 28.4 Million (h1 2016: € 28.2 Million, +1%)

* H1 INTERIM DIVIDEND: € 0.40 PER SHARE (H1 2016: € 0.40, EQUAL)

* SAYS IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO FORECAST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS OR LIKELY GROUP RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)