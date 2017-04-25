BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 25 Amtech Systems Inc
* Amtech announces significant accelerated follow-on order for bi-facial n-type technology turnkey line
* Amtech Systems Inc - backlog as of april 25, 2017 is approximately $125 million compared to december 31, 2016 backlog of $52 million.
* Co's solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, received a follow-on order for second phase of a multi-phase 1gw project
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results