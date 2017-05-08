May 8 Amtrust Financial Services Inc
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc reports first quarter 2017
net income per diluted share of $0.13 and operating earnings per
diluted share of $0.32, including catastrophe losses of $0.10
per diluted share
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $1.4 billion
* Qtrly net written premium was $1.3 billion, an increase of
$123.4 million, or 10.1%, compared to $1.2 billion in Q1 2016
