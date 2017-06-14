BRIEF-Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with EMR
* Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with EMR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Bioverativ Inc
* Bioverativ announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug application for BIVV001, a novel, long-acting FVIII hemophilia therapeutic utilizing amunix XTEN® half-life extension technology
* Amunix Operating Inc says FDA has accepted Bioverativ's IND application for BIVV001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with EMR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.