BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 AMVIG Holdings Ltd
* group entered into facilities agreement
* Term loan facility of hk$1.15 billion and a revolving loan facility of hk$450 million are made available to company
* loan facilities will be used to refinance existing hk$2.6 billion term, revolving credit facilities made available to co in 2014 in full
* co as borrower, two subsidiaries of company as guarantors, and various financial institutions entered into facilities agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.