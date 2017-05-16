BRIEF-Triangle Capital invests in Schweiger Dermatology Group
* Triangle Capital Corporation invests in Schweiger Dermatology Group LLC
May 16 Amwal International Investment Company :
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 36,875 dinars versus 192,899 dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 872,740 dinars versus 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co - West Atlantic to lease four 737-800 Boeing converted freighters from GE Capital Aviation Services