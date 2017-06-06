BRIEF-goeasy announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding
June 6 Amyris Inc
* Amyris announces reverse stock split - delivering on strong product revenue growth and execution
* Amyris Inc- every 15 pre-split shares of common stock held by stockholders will automatically be converted into one share of common stock
* Amyris Inc - co's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis as of commencement of trading on june 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: