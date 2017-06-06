June 6 Amyris Inc

* Amyris announces reverse stock split - delivering on strong product revenue growth and execution

* Amyris Inc- every 15 pre-split shares of common stock held by stockholders will automatically be converted into one share of common stock

* Amyris Inc - co's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis as of commencement of trading on june 6, 2017