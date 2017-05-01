BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Amyris Inc-
* Amyris Inc - made significant progress in development of its healthy sweetener product technology and expects industrial production to occur in 2018
* Expects sweetener product opportunity in partnership with its partner to deliver over $100 million in annual revenue by 2020
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.