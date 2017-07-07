FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amyris, on June 30, 2017, company issued, sold an amended, restated note in principal amount of $3 mln to purchaser
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 9:05 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Amyris, on June 30, 2017, company issued, sold an amended, restated note in principal amount of $3 mln to purchaser

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc:

* Amyris Inc - on June 30, 2017, company issued and sold an amended and restated note in principal amount of $3.0 million to purchaser - sec filing

* Amyris Inc - in connection with issuance and sale of $3 million note, company and purchaser entered into a letter agreement

* Amyris Inc - pursuant to letter agreement, purchaser has right to cause coto redeem all of outstanding principal amount of $3 million note in cash

* Amyris Inc - pursuant to letter agreement purchaser has right to cause company to redeem all of outstanding principal amount of $3 million note in cash Source text (bit.ly/2u1fSde) Further company coverage:

