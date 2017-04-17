BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Amyris Inc
* Amyris Inc says it will likely need additional financing as early as the second quarter of 2017 to support its liquidity needs - SEC filing
* Amyris Inc - If unable to raise additional financing, its ability to continue as a going concern would be jeopardized and may be unable to meet its obligations under existing debt facilities Source text: (bit.ly/2onsgwG) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.