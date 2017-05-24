BRIEF-LPL names Scott Seese managing director and chief information officer
May 24 Anaconda Mining Inc-
* Anaconda Mining announces appointment of new chief operating officer
* Announce appointment of Gordana Slepcev, p.eng., as chief operating officer of company, effective May 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier - on june 21, 2017, ilyushin finance and co. And an undisclosed airline have signed a framework agreement on lease of six cs300 aircraft